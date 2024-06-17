Somalia: Puntland Police Apprehend Notorious Pirate in Garawe

Garowe — the Nugaal police force in Puntland has successfully arrested Mohamed Sufi, a notorious pirate involved in the hijacking of the MV Room and MV Abdalla.

The arrest came after a painstaking operation led by the G. Nugaal police chief, Mr. Mohamed Ali Ahmed (Mardouf).

Sufi, who was one of the pirates who received ransom from the MV Abdalla, was apprehended in Garawe, where he had been in hiding for several hours. The operation involved a sustained effort by the police, culminating in Sufi being shot during the arrest.

The police chief, in a press briefing following the operation, emphasized the importance of this arrest in sending a strong message to all involved in acts of piracy and banditry.

He assured that the police force remains committed to upholding law and order and ensuring that justice prevails.

The arrest of Mohamed Sufi marks a significant step in the fight against piracy in the region.

It serves as a reminder that the authorities are vigilant and determined to curb such criminal activities, ensuring the safety and security of the local maritime routes.