On Sunday , ATMIS Muslim peacekeepers joined the global community in marking Eid al-Adha at the Force HQs Mosque in Mogadishu.

SRCC & Head of ATMIS, Amb. Souef Mohamed El-amine praised the peacekeepers for their tireless service & sacrifices for Somalia's #peace & stability.

He also congratulated Somalis for observing the religious significance of the celebration through prayer & acts of charity.