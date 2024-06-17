Uganda: Entebbe to Shut Down Open-Air Market

The Entebbe Municipal Council will shut down all weekly open-air markets, commonly known as "kabubbu," effective July 1st.

The sweeping decision was announced by Mayor Fabrice Rulinda, who emphasised the need to support the main markets that contribute monthly dues to the municipal council.

"The council decided to close all weekly open-air markets except the one in Kitooro," said Mayor Rulinda.

"We realised that these open-air markets and mobile delivery vans are negatively impacting the business performance in our main markets, which are crucial for the local economy," he added.

In addition to closing the flea markets, mobile delivery vans or trucks vending foodstuff will also be banned.

"These mobile vendors will have their vehicles impounded and owners charged accordingly," warned Rulinda.

The Mayor highlighted the economic rationale behind the decision, underscoring the importance of maintaining robust activity in the main markets.

"Our main markets are essential to the municipality's revenue. We need to protect them from unfair competition that undermines their viability," he explained.

The only exception to the closure is the market in Kitooro, which will continue to operate. This decision aims to balance the need for accessible market options while reinforcing the stability of the main market infrastructure.