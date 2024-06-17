Tunisia: Dams Filling Rate No Higher Than 31.5 Percent On June 14, 2024 (Onagri)

17 June 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The filling rate of all Tunisian dams did not exceed 31.5% on June 14, 2024, i.e. water reserves of around 738.3 million m3, compared with 847.5 million m3 a year earlier, down 12.8%, according to data released recently by the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI).

Compared with the average recorded over the last 3 years (974 million m3), the dams filling rate in Tunisia is down by 24.2%.

ONAGRI pointed to a disparity in the level of filling from one region to another, since the dams in the north, which account for 97.5% of the water reserves available in all the country's dams, have a filling rate of 37.6%, compared with 9.4% and 9.6% for the centre and Cap-Bon dams, respectively.

The Sidi Salem dam (in Beja in the north of the country) accounts for 25% of the country's overall water reserves, while the Houareb dam in the centre and the Chiba dam in Cap Bon are nearly empty.

Water inflows into the dams on June 14, 2024 totalled 0.100 million m3, while total water use on the same day amounted to 1.829 million m3, mainly from the dams in the north (1.782 million m3).

