Tunisian Nada Mezni Hafaiedh's Take My Breath Wins Gold Fifog

17 June 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Tunisian Nada Mezni Hafaiedh's Take my breath bagged the Gold FIFOG in the international competition of the 19th edition of the Geneva International Oriental Film Festival (June 10-16).

Amina Ben Smail took the Best Actress Prize for her role, Shams, in Take my Breath.

Take my breath is a co-production by Leyth production (Slim Hafaïedh) and Mystique films (Ziad Hamzeh). It was premiered at the Warsaw International Film Festival (October 6-15).

The programme includes forty-five films, 16 of which by women directors.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.