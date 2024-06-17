Tunisian Nada Mezni Hafaiedh's Take My Breath Wins Gold Fifog

Tunis — Tunisian Nada Mezni Hafaiedh's Take my breath bagged the Gold FIFOG in the international competition of the 19th edition of the Geneva International Oriental Film Festival (June 10-16).

Amina Ben Smail took the Best Actress Prize for her role, Shams, in Take my Breath.

Take my breath is a co-production by Leyth production (Slim Hafaïedh) and Mystique films (Ziad Hamzeh). It was premiered at the Warsaw International Film Festival (October 6-15).

The programme includes forty-five films, 16 of which by women directors.