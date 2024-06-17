Namibia-Germany Partnership to Lead High-Level UN Summit

Namibia and Germany have been appointed co-facilitators for the upcoming Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations.

The high-level event, scheduled for 22 and 23 September, will coincide with the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Underscoring the summit's importance, president of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis will undertake an official visit to Namibia from 18 to 21 June.

The visit aligns with Francis' broader outreach initiative aimed at mobilising UN member states to accelerate progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Namibia's co-leadership role in the SOTF negotiations signifies the nation's commitment to fostering international cooperation and addressing pressing global challenges.

The summit itself aims to revitalise trust in the multilateral system and inject renewed momentum into achieving the SDGs.

Francis' visit in Namibia includes meetings with key government officials, such as president Mbumba, vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and foreign minister Peya Mushelenga.

He will also engage with civil society organisations and deliver a keynote address at the prestigious 20th Theo-Ben Gurirab Lecture Series.

Francis is scheduled to address a joint parliamentary session, focusing on the importance of multilateralism and the upcoming SOTF.

The SOTF presents a pivotal opportunity for world leaders to convene and forge a refreshed international consensus on critical global issues, and Namibia's co-leadership alongside Germany highlights its dedication to building a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.