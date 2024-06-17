Uganda: Terego Intensifies Drive to Restore Grey Crowned Cranes

Conservation efforts in Terego have successfully restored the previously destroyed breeding places of the Grey Crowned Crane.

The habitats are now fully functional, thanks to a beekeeping project in the area.

The restored wetland is along the Nvete River stream in Joyia village, part of the 40 hectares of Otuambari Forest Reserve, which locals had converted into farmland.

This achievement was highlighted during a media tour a European Union project dubbed, "Restoring and Conserving Degraded Fragile Ecosystems for Improved Community Livelihoods among Refugees and Host Communities in West Nile and Mid-Albertine Regions."

Cosmas Drani, an official with Nature Uganda and the programme assistant of the project in charge of West Nile rivers and rhinelands, noted that this area, located 15km from a refugee settlement, was a local government forest reserve whose restoration had previously failed due to lack of funds.

It was of particular interest due to its potential as a breeding place for the crested crane, as confirmed by numerous ecological surveys.

"The five hectares near the river Envete were of great biodiversity concern because this stream is where the cranes used to feed and breed. When farmers encroached on the area, the cranes started moving away," Drani said.

Since the commencement of the restoration program, cranes have returned to the area and resumed their breeding activities.

Drani attributes this success to reforestation efforts using agroforestry trees and the introduction of beekeeping, which now includes up to 50 beehives.