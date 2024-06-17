Zimbabwe: Eight Anglican Church Members Burnt Beyond Recognition, Two Missing in Bus Accident - Police

Eight Anglican pilgrims were burnt beyond recognition after their bus caught fire while on their way from the church's Bernard Mizeki Annual Festival in Marondera, police have confirmed.

Police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi told NewZimbabwe.com that over 50 were injured and 14 are hospitalised.

Nyathi also said two people are missing.

"We are at the scene and I can confirm that eight people died in the accident. Two people are also missing.

"DNA tests will be carried out soon before names of those who died will be released," said Nyathi.

Nyathi also said investigations were still being conducted.

Those who died were aboard a Passion Link bus.

Anglicans make the annual pilgrimage to Bernard Mizeki's grave in Marondera and the event is attended by thousands of congregants worldwide.