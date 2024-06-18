Kenya: Ukraine Proposes Kenya As Key Grain Hub Partner in Africa

Ukraine has proposed Kenya as a significant partner in establishing grain hubs for its produce at African ports, aiming to stabilise the food supply in the region.

Kenya, which heavily relies on Ukrainian wheat, has faced disruptions in maritime logistics due to the ongoing conflict between Kyiv and Moscow.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kenya's President William Ruto on the sidelines of the UN-led Ukraine peace talks in Switzerland.

"We also spoke about ways to enhance Ukrainian-Kenyan relations and agricultural export projects and discussed Kenya's potential role in establishing hubs in African ports for Ukrainian grain," MrZelenskyy said.

In September last year, President Ruto invited Ukraine to establish a grain hub at the Port of Mombasa to help address East Africa's food shortages.

If implemented, Kenya would open grain hubs in three of its ports, ensuring sufficient stocks to meet local demand and mitigate price fluctuations caused by logistical challenges and forex exchange uncertainties.

"I thanked him for participating in the Global Peace Summit and reinforcing the UN Charter, as well as for Kenya's strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zelenskyy added.

The discussion, primarily focused on food security, underscored President Ruto's role in co-chairing the "Food Security and Freedom of Navigation" panel.

Russia and Ukraine are key suppliers of wheat to Kenya, which imports up to 75 percent of its wheat demand due to insufficient local production.