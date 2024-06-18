Guruve administrative centre is set to become a town soon, owing to the significant developments in Lower Guruve, which is now known as Mbire.

Guruve will be the fourth town in Mashonaland Central, after Bindura, Mvurwi, and Mt Darwin.

Already, Guruve Rural District Council has finalised a study to assess the resources in the district, as part of preparations for the master plan.

During a recent validation meeting, provincial director of infrastructure development Mr Walter Chahweta said the proposal to elevate Guruve administrative and business centre to town status is due to the future town's proximity to the Harare-Kanyemba Road.

The road is anticipated to boost trade between Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Mozambique, and its budget for this year has been approved.

Turning to the master plan, Mr Chahweta highlighted the importance of protecting heritage sites within the province and emphasised the need for solutions to safeguard them.

He also stressed the importance of conducting a detailed analysis of the environmental and social impact of any planning and development, especially in light of the recent accidental spill of cyanide into a river.

"We need to come up with solutions to protect heritage sites. We also need a detailed analysis of the environment and social impact," he said.

"Recently Eureka Mine accidentally spilled cyanide into a river. We need to identify current and future hazards."

Mr Chahweta said his office was developing a provincial policy requiring all investors to allocate two percent for community shareholding. The study will serve as the basis for the proposals and written statements.

Mrs Vivia Chiweda, from the Provincial Spatial Planning Office, emphasised the need to align the master plan with the provincial economic and strategic plan, and the National Development Strategy. A master plan is a forward-looking statutory document that regulates and guides the direction of growth of a local authority.

"It aims to ensure orderly development and protect a healthy environment, as well as preserve heritage sites, wetlands, grazing lands, and other environmentally sensitive areas," she said.

Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Christopher Magomo said the Government was committed to improving the livelihoods of its citizens. He said Vision 2030 promotes inclusive economic growth and addressed poverty.

"The President's directive in November 2023 requires all local authorities to have operational master plans by June 30 this year," he said.

"The President said development and abiding by the master plan is key to the sound management of every local authority enabling them to develop to their full potential."

"Most local authorities were operating without master plans and for Guruve Rural District Council this is their first master plan as no efforts were made previously.

"As we gather to consider their report of study, let us be thorough and meticulous. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the master plan addresses all the social economic and environmental issues."

Minister Magomo, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Guruve South Constituency, said communities and stakeholders were allowed to contribute to the study.

The Urban Development Corporation, the consulting firm involved, has been tasked with re-examining the report of study to rectify any discrepancies.