Rwanda: Democracy Is Built Over Time, Not Decreed - Kagame

President Paul Kagame has pointed out the importance of having the ideals of democracy developed from within respective countries, rather than being imposed by outside nations.

He was speaking during an interview with the national broadcaster on Monday, June 17, while responding to questions related to Rwanda's democracy and arguments from some foreign critics who say the country is not democratic.

The Head of State explained that democracy must first be a reality, adding that it (democracy) must come from the people, how they lead their daily lives, and the way they manage and conduct their lives. Kagame said he was not convinced by the idea that democracy is an abstract theory; instead, he said he believed it was a product of context.

"Democracy is about freedom of choice, the kind of political life countries, people, and individuals live. I have never known of any place if anybody knows they will tell me, where democracy has succeeded by introducing those ideals from the outside," he said.

"The other important thing about those freedoms, choices, and practices is the political context of every country, whether historical or cultural, you will see different practices and lines of thinking that are going to be different from one place to another. I have tried to understand what it is that is practiced in this country, Rwanda, that is different or that is the opposite of the description I have given. I don't see it," he added.

For instance, he pointed out, that there is no unique form of democracy but different democratic systems, ranging from constitutional monarchies to direct popular representation.

Kagame maintained that democracy must conform to the aspirations, and to the history and culture of the people among whom it claims to take root.

"This is what we are trying to do in Rwanda, and the interest of Rwandans."

In Africa, Kagame reiterated, that democracy cannot be decreed, it has to be built, and also be prepared to suit the African people.

Against this backdrop, the Head of State said that criticisms about democracy and Rwanda's leadership cannot prevent the country from following the development path on which it has embarked, citing that much as critics have their right to talk they are not necessarily right.

Rwanda is not an island, and according to President Kagame, it is part of a region, the continent, and the world, and every country has its problems and opportunities.

"While it is their right to criticize, it doesn't necessarily make it right. It can even be wrong, but it is their right,"

He shared several examples of examples going on around the world including between Europe and Russia, in Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere.

"You may be deceived by those crises happening in those countries you see on television...even those countries that are seemingly trying to solve those problems, they are not trying to find solutions, they are part of those problems," he said.

He said that the people criticizing others, themselves have problems they pretend to want to solve, reason why Rwanda rejects that attitude.

"We listen to those critics but do not put much weight on them unless they are talking about something real that they can support with fact," Kagame said.

He added; "Critics is a cliché, people saying too much of nothing and make it sound like there is value in it. We deal with critics and live our lives and do what we are supposed to do."

The president admitted that sometimes critics want to go further to cause more problems and crush you, but "Rwanda has got some level of integrity and you may crush someone physically but you would not crush their spirit.

To the youth of Rwanda, President Kagame said it was inevitable to get involved in politics because if you did not, bad leadership would fill the void.

He also urged the young people not to be bystanders in politics but to actively engage in shaping positive political outcomes.

"Where do you go that there is no politics? Which place is that? I wish I knew. If you don't participate and contribute to good politics that will affect you and everyone, politics will find you wherever you are and affect you."

Kagame also called on Rwandans to be participants in the development of the country, as part of the efforts to collectively fight for a better tomorrow.