Rwanda: The Blessed Sisters Back in Studio After 11 Years

Life split Rwandan gospel music group 'The Blessed Sisters,' as residing in different continents hindered its members from doing music together.

The trio are back in studio together, after 11 years, dropping their brand new song 'Ushobora Byose,'as they promise to keep up spreading the gospel however they can.

'The Blessed Sisters' is a music group of three blood sisters Peace Benedata, Rebecca Barinda Niyitegeka and Dorcas Ashimwe. They started their music career in 2007 as humble church girls from Église Anglicane du Rwanda.

For over a decade, they were not able to meet and record music but the trio, two of whom now live in Paris and another in Bruxelles, finally managed to meet in the studio again and recorded 'Ushobora Byose' which was produced by Norbert.

Speaking on the inspiration behind their new song, Niyitegeka told The New Times said that they intended to release a song with a message of worshipping God and preaching His holiness and might.

"Since we were young, our parents took us to church (Église Anglicane du Rwanda) every Sunday and that contributed to growing up loving God and singing in the choir. We also loved to sing together when we were at home doing home activities and most of the time our mother could request us to sing and dance traditional music for the visitors," Niyitegeka said.

By the time they decided to form a group of three, their then manager 'Murengezi' birthed their band name "The Blessed Sisters."

In December 2010, they released their debut 12-track album titled, "Gira Intego". The group is popularly known for songs like 'Arahamagara', 'Mu Buzima', 'Luka', and 'Girintego', among others

Their music ranges from contemporary gospel melodies to hardcore worship songs.

For all those years in music, the Blessed Sisters lagged in the background until March 30, 2011 when they scooped the 'Groove Awards' in Nairobi, Kenya, as the Best Gospel Artists in Rwanda. They brought home the prestigious award, beating off competition from six other contenders including seasoned gospel musician Aime Uwimana, Dominic Nic Ashimwe and Gaby Kamanzi.