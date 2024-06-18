South Africa: DA Leader Steenhuisen Has Nothing to Lose in a Country Set Back Three Decades

analysis

Over the past week, again, the minority-white people, descendants and legatees of European colonialism and settler colonialism, were presented as indispensable and claimed that they were not minority-white led.

It was a difficult pill to swallow. It needed an extra slug of water. Swallow it, we did. More than three decades ago we were forced, in some ways, to swallow it...

I remember a week in March 1992, when the minority-white people, descendants and legatees of European colonialism and settler colonialism (led by FW de Klerk) decided, on their own, whether they would "allow" the future to happen with/without them. Leader of the ANC Nelson Mandela supported the all-white referendum on the future of millions of black people in South Africa.

I was in the newsroom of The Sowetan during that referendum and collected the details of the whites-only referendum. It was my job. I would, after whites said "yes" to the future, write the front-page lead, and helped Aggrey Klaaste and Joe Thloloe craft the leader. Before that, everyone was waiting to exhale. Somehow, we were meant to accept that the future of South Africa lay through the minority-white people, descendants and legatees of European colonialism and settler colonialism.

A week or so ago, we waited, again, to exhale, as the leader of the ANC, now Cyril Ramaphosa, supported the idea that the future of the country,...