South Africa: Jozi Turns On the Lights On the Nelson Mandela Bridge for a Brighter Future

The lighting on the iconic Nelson Mandela Bridge has been upgraded as part of a city cleanup initiative.

The Nelson Mandela Bridge, a vital pedestrian and motorist link in Johannesburg, is undergoing a significant renovation as part of the inner city's revitalisation initiative. The bridge had become a target for criminals because of its poor lighting and damaged infrastructure.

Students like Sphelele Mzulwini, who uses the bridge daily, have been positively impacted by the upgrades, carried out as part of the ongoing partnership between the City of Joburg, the Jozi My Jozi movement and corporate partners that aims to breathe new life into various aspects of the city.

"It's usually a pleasant walk because you meet such a variety of people on the bridge," Mzulwini said. "However, in the past I quickly learnt to be cautious when using it. You had to walk with purpose and confidence, as thieves could target you before you reached the exit or security."

The bridge, which stands as an iconic Johannesburg landmark, was completed in 2003. It is not only the largest cable-stayed bridge in southern Africa but also pays tribute to the rainbow vision of one of the world's greatest leaders - something of a rarity in the current convoluted political landscape.

It also connects the historically divided neighbourhoods of Braamfontein...