South Africa: 'Go Back to SA' - UK and U.S. Tell Eskom and Asbestos Corruption Accused They're Extraditable

Michael Lomas is wanted in South Africa for a case involving R745-million Eskom fraud, while Moroadi Cholota is wanted for a R255-million Free State asbestos corruption matter. Different court rulings, in the UK and US, mean they are both now a step closer to extradition.

Michael Lomas has a degenerative spinal condition for which he recently had an operation in the UK.

Lomax, who is in his seventies, also has mobility issues.

At the same time, he is wanted in South Africa - and has told a doctor in the UK that if he is made to return to this country, he will "take his own life" and knows how to do it.

Last month, though, the England and Wales High Court denied Lomas's application to appeal a previous order that he should be extradited to South Africa.

This means he is a step closer to being sent back here.

Multimillion rand corruption cases

Lomas is one of two accused in State Capture-style cases, who are in other countries, wanted in South Africa and whose extraditions have recently been greenlit.

Last week a US court found that ousted ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, can be extradited from there.

She is wanted in a R255-million Free State asbestos corruption case in which Magashule is an accused.

South Africa requested her extradition from the US in 2022 and last week a court in Maryland found in favour of that, with a judgment saying...