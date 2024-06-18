Mozambique: Nyusi Inagurates Aerodrome in Muenda

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi inaugurated, on Sunday, in Mueda district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, a refurbished aerodrome prepared to receive civilian and military aircraft.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the President explained that the Mueda Aerodrome is in a position to contribute to the military air defense of the northern region, as well as to the socio-economic development of the country, through civilian operations.

He recalled that the aerodrome was built in the 1960s to serve the Portuguese colonial war effort with the aim of halting the advances of the then Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO).

"From here the bombings started, with soldiers indiscriminately attacking defenseless men and women in the communities of these regions. However, the aerodrome began to function poorly for the development of the national economy after independence', he said.

The requalification work included repaving the runway, restoring the taxiways and the apron, and improved lighting and communications systems.

Regarding the Mueda Massacre, which took place 64 years ago, when the population of Mueda gathered to demand justice and fundamental rights but were gunned down bythe colonial authorities, Nyusi said "two years after the massacre, in 1962, Mozambicans united and created Frelimo, the National Movement that masterminded the entire process that culminated in the expulsion of colonialism.'

The President also reopened the Historical Interpretation Centre, as part of the government's efforts to perpetuate the achievements of the martyrs of Mueda.

"The uniqueness of the Centre lies in the fact that it was erected on the spot where the massacre took place and the Monument on the same spot where the mass grave was dug', said Nyusi.

"The Interpretation Centre must praise and promote the values of national unity, peace, patriotic awareness, the promotion of citizenship, social cohesion and Mozambican identity, which are the values that the Mueda martyrs left us as a legacy', declared Nyusi.

Also on Sunday, Nyusi laid the first stone for the building of a new professional training centre in the Cabo Delgado district of Muidumbe.

The centre is intended to train 1,000 young people every year in the maintenance of agricultural machinery, electrical installations and plumbing.

These areas of knowledge, Nyusi said, will contribute directly to raising levels of production and productivity.

The Centre will cost around 70 million meticais (1.1 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate).

Three other professional training centres have been concluded and inaugurated in Morrumbala, Inhassoro and Gorongosa, in Zambezia, Inhambane and Sofala provinces respectively. A further three are under construction in Chimio, Mozambique Island and Angonia, in Manica, Nampula and Tete provinces.

"By investing in professional education, we are building national human capital aimed at know-how', said Nyusi. "We are producing men and women trained to exploit sustainably the resources the country possesses'.

The President also believed that professional training will make young people less vulnerable to being enticed into terrorist activities.