Mozambique: Nyusi Claims Terrorists Expelled from District Capitals

17 June 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM), with the help of the Rwandan Forces and the Southern African Development Community Military Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), succeeded in expelling Islamist terrorists from the district capitals they had occupied around two years ago, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, who was speaking on Sunday at the inauguration of an aerodrome and a Historical Interpretation Centre in Mueda district, the joint forces took many terrorists and their leaders out of circulation.

"On this day, when we remember the martyrs of Mueda (referring to the massacre of unarmed demonstrators by Portuguese colonialist forces on 16 June 1960), we also want to pay tribute to the brave young people from all regions of the country who are currently fighting the terrorism that is plaguing some districts in this province', he said.

"The courageous local force, which consists of veterans of the national liberation struggle and their descendants, is also involved in this cause', he added. "However, some terrorists are still in the bush, but no longer have fixed bases, as was previously the case'.

