Rwanda: Social Media Influencers Pay Tribute to Genocide Victims, Vow to Fight Denial

A group of social media influencers has pledged to combat denial of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi after a visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial on Sunday, June 16.

These young influencers, active on platforms such as X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, honored the victims and committed to spreading the truth about the genocide to prevent history from repeating itself.

Genocide denial and revisionism remain a matter of concern within the Rwandan diaspora community, particularly in countries like France, Belgium, and DR Congo, which harbor perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and their networks of genocide ideologues.

Genocide denial, often deliberate, is considered the final stage of genocide as it seeks to minimize the crimes of the perpetrators and revise history.

During their visit, the influencers toured the memorial's exhibitions, gaining a deeper understanding of the events and social and political factors that led to the genocide.

They also laid wreaths at the mass grave where over 250,000 victims are buried.

A leap towards commitment

Tito Harerimana, speaking on behalf of the group, explained their motivation especially since Genocide perpetrators are in the last stage of genocide, which is denialism using social media platforms.

"They are aware that no radio or television in Rwanda will give them a platform to spread their message of hate and division. Therefore, they have been using social media platforms to convey their genocide ideologies. Young people born after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi are especially vulnerable to being misled, as they are more likely to encounter this misinformation," he said.

However, Harerimana expressed concern about the silence of most active social platform users during the commemoration week (April 7-13). He argued that this silence might be linked to lack of awareness about what caused the genocide.

He believes that the steps taken so far mean that in the future, these users will be better informed and able to fight genocide denial more effectively, influencing others positively.

"My colleagues have a desire to learn more about history. I believe we have better days ahead because young people are eager to learn. The chronological events are detailed here. Anyone who wants to understand the history should visit this place," he urged.

Laurette Akariza Annely, 24, another influencer, has already began writing books aimed at educating the youth about the genocide and its history. One of her books is called "Wet and the rainbow".

She noted: "I realized that the history of young people born after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi wasn't documented, so I started writing books targeting the youth. Our generation is very connected to history, but there was no documentation that proves this connection. This gap pushed me to write specifically for young people."

Akariza recognizes that the effects of the genocide have impacted not only our parents but also their children. This means that future generations will also be affected.

"If we don't document these experiences soon, it might seem as if there was nothing significant to fight against. Therefore, we must put in effort to preserve our history. By doing so, we show that we understand our past and ensure that those who wish to deny it will know that the next generation has learned from and experienced these effects. Revising history won't be possible," she said.

Addressing denial

Oleg Olivier Karambizi, a Genocide Denial Prevention Analyst from the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE), explained that "intent" was a driving force behind the Genocide, where the perpetrators aimed to spare no one.

This intent was fostered through propaganda from 1959 through the 1960s, 1970s, and up to 1994. This same intent has now manifested as 'denialism,' which the world is currently witnessing.

Karambizi urged participants to use their respective platforms effectively, especially regarding their content. "This is our history. We shouldn't be irresponsible and think that it's for some people to deal with while others shouldn't. It's a collective effort."

Personal reflections

Marie Solange Nishimwe, an emerging content creator, said, "I've learned where I can get resources about history for more details, where I can find information on genocide perpetrators and guilty people, and that I have a lot to protect and fight for. Young people should embrace this, ask adults for more details about history, and never go back."