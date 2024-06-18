Rwanda: Over 20,000 Candidates to Undertake Practical National Exams

Practical National Examinations for the 2023-2024 academic year will start on Tuesday, June 18, and run through June 28 with 26,685 candidates taking part. The exams will be launched at Saint Joseph Integrated College in Nyamirambo, Nyarugenge District, and at Rwamagana Hospital in Rwamagana District.

According to a statement released by the National Examinations and School Inspection Authority (NESA), a total of 26,482 candidates will participate. This includes 14,506 males and 11,976 females from 330 Technical Secondary Schools (TSS). The Associate Nursing Program (ANP) will involve 203 candidates from 7 schools, with 100 males and 103 females.

"This assessment aims to evaluate the candidates' skills, knowledge, and attitudes, ensure the effectiveness of the Competence-Based Training Curricula, and provide evidence for certification decisions," reads part of the statement.

NESA indicates that TSS' practical examinations (integrated assessment) will be conducted in 203 selected exam centers nationwide, involving 4,183 assessors. While ANP candidates will undertake theirs at seven hospitals: Gahini Hospital, Kabutare Hospital, Kibogora Hospital, Kigeme Hospital, Remera Rukoma Hospital, Ruhengeri Referral Hospital, and Rwamagana Hospital.

The Minister of State for Education, Claudette Irere, is expected to officially launch the TSS exams at Saint Joseph Integrated College. Alongside this, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Yvan Butera, will launch the ANP practical examinations at Rwamagana Hospital.

Meanwhile, the national examination for primary schools will take place from July 8 to 10. General and Technical Secondary School Examinations will be held from July 24 to August 3 nationwide.