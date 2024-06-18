Rwanda: Kagame Calls for African Solidarity to Overcome Global Challenges

President Paul Kagame has called for deeper cooperation among African countries to collectively find solutions to problems affecting the continent, through existing channels.

The Head of State made the call on Monday, June 17, during an interview on the national broadcaster RBA, which was also cross-broadcasted on several local media outlets.

President Kagame spoke at length on the challenges African countries face but also touched on the upcoming presidential elections slated for July. President Kagame was earlier this year nominated as the flagbearer of the ruling party RPF-Inkotanyi, to which he is also the Chairman.

Responding to a question on what African countries, including Rwanda, can do to build their "own table" instead of fighting for a seat on the table, Kagame maintained that while Africa has many challenges, the continent has even more opportunities and resources to steer its growth.

"There is no question about that. But it is always going to be politics that creates these gaps, these loopholes that those who want to exploit Africa to keep it underdeveloped they go through."

He added; "So it is our business as leaders of our continent, the continent's people, the young, to have these politics that says no. We know better, we want better, and it's possible, and we must do it, but working together is going to be the starting point."

Kagame also pointed out that it is not time for African countries to push for individual growth because no country is big enough to singlehandedly overcome its own challenges.

"It doesn't matter, there is no big country in Africa, especially when compared to other countries on different continents."

"Until we are together, then that makes us great. Every country on the continent becomes significant. And big enough to do something consequential."

President Kagame warned that if African countries remain divided, as has been the norm, and also conflicting, "then we are just keeping ourselves where those who don't want us to develop want us."

"You are keeping yourself there. There is nothing that stops African countries, including Rwanda, from doing the right thing for themselves and resisting things that tend to diminish us and keep us underdeveloped. There is nothing we can't afford to do."

Reacting to what should be done to ensure less divisionism among African countries, Kagame said; "it's politics."

He stressed; "It is something that I can't explain. But I know many people know the right thing to do. But many don't show up to do it. I have no explanation for that. But I can only theoretically open the discussion in public and also practically try to do it myself."