Rwanda: I Will Keep Challenging Myself to Do More, Kagame Promises Ahead of Elections

President Paul Kagame has talked about what he aspires to do if re-elected to the office come July 15 when the national presidential and parliamentary elections will take place.

Kagame is one of the three candidates who have offered themselves for elections that will see the successful candidate lead the country in the next five years.

In an interview with the national broadcaster on Monday, June 17, Kagame was asked whether the high standards set by the country's recent achievements posed a challenge for the candidates, including himself.

Responding to the question, he said the accomplishments registered in the country's brief history demonstrate what is possible, but Rwandans should continue focusing on how more can be done and how the remaining problems can be solved.

"After seeing what is possible and that it is clear that it is coming from you as Rwandans, what should stop you from doing better to reach further into a better future?" he asked.

Talking of what has been achieved in sectors like health, infrastructure, sports, agriculture and more, he insisted that people who want to move fast and reach far will always challenge themselves to do more.

"We have not yet reached where we should be proud to be, though we are taking steps," he said.

Using the example of last year's 8 percent economic growth and the increase in electricity coverage to 77 percent of the country, he emphasised the need for people to keep asking how the economy can grow by 10 percent or more and how the remaining 23 percent of the country can achieve full electricity coverage.

Here, he pointed out that it is with such a mind-set that he comes into the 2024 campaigns.