Egypt: 49.886mn Women Receive Medical Services of Women's Health Presidential Initiative - Health Ministry

17 June 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday said that up to 49.886 million women have received medical services provided by the Egyptian Women's Health Presidential Initiative, since its launch in July 2019 and till the end of May 2024.

In a statement on Saturday, Health Ministry Spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said that the total number of visits made by female beneficiaries of the presidential initiative is classified to the following; 21.783 million visits for the first time, 16.881 million regular visits and 11.221 million single visits.

The spokesman called on women to regularly check on their health condition through utilizing services provided by the sustainable initiative.

As many as 637,474 women have undergone advanced examination as a part of the initiative that provides free of charge medical services through 3,663 health units distributed across the country, Abdel Ghaffar said.

