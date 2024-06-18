Zimbabwe: Opposition CCC Interim Leader, 78 Youths Arrested for Disorderly Conduct - to Appear in Court Tuesday

17 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Jameson Timba arrested over the weekend on allegations of holding an unlawful meeting has been formally charged.

Timba, who was arrested alongside 78 youths including his son, will be appearing in court this Tuesday, according to his lawyer, Agency Gumbo.

"Now they have been charged. They are being accused of breaching section 37 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act... in that they participated in an unlawful gathering.

"The police also charged them with disorderly conduct. They allege that my clients threw stones at them," he said.

Timba and alleged accomplices were arrested at his Avondale residence in Harare.

Gumbo said they were assaulted and some were injured.

He also said they were subjected to humiliation after they were forced to crawl by the arresting details.

"Why they are being forced to crawl on their knees, no one knows.

"Talk of the right to human dignity! They are presently in police detention and we are making efforts for medical and legal assistance," he added.

