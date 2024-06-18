Rwanda: EU Mulls €40m Support to Rwandan Forces in Mozambique

17 June 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

The European Union (EU) is considering providing up to €40 million (Rwf56 billion) in support to anti-terrorism operations by Rwandan Security Forces (RSF) in Mozambique, Bloomberg reports.

Rwandan forces have been fighting Islamic State-linked terrorists in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado since 2021.

The EU first provided €20 million support to the RSF operations in the Southern African country in December 2022.

The proposal to provide additional support to Rwandan operations in Mozambique will be discussed by EU member states in the coming weeks, Bloomberg said, citing two anonymous official sources.

At the invitation of the Mozambican government, in July 2021 Rwanda deployed troops to Cabo Delgado to fight Islamist insurgents, who had destabilised the coastal province since 2017, killing more than 4,000 people and displacing hundreds of thousands more.

After stabilising most of Cabo Delgado's terrorist-hit districts, Rwandan and Mozambican forces recently expanded their joint operations southwards to neighbouring Nampula province to further pursue the insurgents.

