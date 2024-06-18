Rwanda Will Not Take Responsibility for DR Congo's Domestic Issues - Kagame

President Paul Kagame has reiterated that Rwanda has no involvement in the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, noting that the issues that have nearly lasted for three decades should be solved by the Kinshasa government and the international community.

Speaking during an interview with the national broadcaster on Monday, President Kagame was asked whether the DR Congo issue goes beyond scapegoating Rwanda, making the Head of State the target.

Kagame said that the problems in DR Congo have been around for a long time, adding that it was absurd when are termed as Rwanda's making.

"In context, what is the cause of the crisis in eastern DR Congo? It can't be Rwanda and I am not the cause. We are not the cause of that conflict at all.

"And I think people know. They know the origin and they know the story, it's not Rwanda that created that crisis. Rwanda was dragged into the crisis by several factors.

"One of them is as old as 30 years where the then genocidal government and its forces fled to DR Congo after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi was stopped."

And from that time, Kagame said, the problem continues to change faces. He added that problems of governance in DRC continue but are not considered as a key cause of the crisis to find a solution to the problem.

"But so many groups were brought in from outside, that is why I have said that outsiders don't address many problems. They have spent so much money, spent decades in the area, but we have the problem even getting worse. And this is also not a problem of outsiders, we have not had the Kinshasa government showing the will to address the problem."

In the interest of peace, Kagame pointed out that Rwanda has always been ready to work with the international community to be able to find a peaceful solution. He highlighted that the country has since had talks with different countries and organizations to see that a solution can be found.

"We hope the efforts will one day move in the right direction, maybe reason will prevail, and some people will do the right thing, but Rwanda is always there to participate and support the efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the problem."