Egypt: 27 Egyptian Pilgrims Transferred to Hospitals in the Holy Sites - Ministry of Health

17 June 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Health and Population announced on Monday that 27 Egyptian pilgrims were transferred to the hospitals in the holy sites of Arafat and Mina during the first day of Eid al-Adha on Sunday.

According to the statement of the Health Ministry, one pilgrim was discharged after their health stabilized, while the remaining individuals are receiving necessary medical care under the supervision of Saudi medical teams.

Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, stated that the clinics of the Egyptian medical mission will continue to operate after the pilgrims complete their rituals and return to their accommodations.

The Egyptian medical mission's clinics have provided examination and treatment services to 17,871 Egyptian pilgrims in the hotels of Mecca and Medina since the beginning of the pilgrimage delegation's arrival in the holy lands, he said

The number of Egyptian pilgrims reached 56,000 this year.

More than 1.83 million muslims performed Hajj in 2024, slightly less than the 2023 figure of 1.84 million, according to Saudi officials.

