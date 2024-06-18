South Africa: Gang Violence Surge Rattles KwaZulu-Natal Town - South African News Briefs - June 18, 2024

Rising Gang Violence Sparks Alarm in KwaZulu-Natal Town

Residents in Osizweni, Newcastle, northern KwaZulu-Natal, have called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to revisit the area as they continue to be terrorized by two rival gangs, reports News24. According to the desperate community, the two gangs, called "Last Warnings" and "Juveniles", walk around in large groups carrying pangas and knives. The gangs consist of boys aged between 12 and 23. The number of gangs mainly increased in early 2020. Following Cele's visit to the area in November 2020, more than 20 gang members were arrested. While the violence appeared to decrease in the following years, residents now assert that it has resurfaced once again.

Petition Seeks Removal of Democratic Alliance MP Over Past Racist Comments

A petition has been established to urge the South African Parliament to reconsider the membership of Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Renaldo Gouws, following the resurfacing of videos created in 2008 and 2009 showing racially charged comments by Gouws who is now a DA Member of Parliament (MP), reports IOL. Gouws, who is known for his outspoken YouTube channel with 128,000 subscribers, has faced criticism for videos he made in 2008 and 2009. These videos feature his reactions to the "Kill the Boer" song used by EFF leader Julius Malema and his party. While Gouws has expressed regret for his use of "colourful language," critics contend that his rhetoric continues to be harmful and divisive. The petition, demanding Gouws' removal, has amassed over 15,000 signatures since its inception on June 16, 2024.

Businessman Seeks Justice After Wrongful Arrest

A Durban businessman is planning to sue the State after the provisional withdrawal of charges of fraud and theft of mangoes and litchis amounting to over half a million rand against him, reports News24. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) alleged that the theft occurred at a farm previously owned by his family between December 2022 and January 2023. However, the matter against 63-year-old Sivaraj Naidoo has since been provisionally withdrawn. Sivaraj spent two weeks at the notorious Westville Prison in Durban in December of last year. This happened after the State rejected his bail application due to safety concerns for the complainants and witnesses involved in the case. Sivaraj has since alleged that his arrest was wrongful and stemmed from malicious prosecution.

