South Africa: Make Mzansi Proud! Bryoni Govender Jets Off to Poland for Miss Supranational 2024

Miss SA 2023 runner-up Bryoni Govender has packed her bags and is ready to report for duty at Miss Supranational 2024. The beauty contest takes place in Sącz, Poland, on July 6.

The lawyer and model represented South Africa at Miss Universe last year and will do the same in Poland on a global beauty pageant stage.

This is the 15th edition of Miss Supranational with Ecuador's Andrea Aguilera being the current title holder.

Excited about the next phase of her journey, Bryoni shared a few photos of herself proudly holding the national flag on social media.

"As I sit here ready to embark on a new journey I can't imagine but feel this immense amount of gratitude for the love and support I have felt," she wrote.

"My heart is bursting with pride knowing that I will carry the name of my home across my chest! Know that I understand the importance and responsibility of not only representing myself but also each and every South African! I carry you with me...ALWAYS!"

Fans and fellow South Africans showed Bryoni much love. Former Miss SA Lalela Mswaneza wrote: "Let's gooo!!!"

Miss SA creative director Werner Wessels also had words of encouragement: "With you every step of the way! Fly high my love."

Born in Kempton Park, Bryoni has a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Johannesburg and was admitted as an attorney in July 2023, while participating in the Miss SA pageant.

Naming Angelina Jolie as her role model, she said: "Not only is she brilliant at her job but she uses every opportunity to speak up and fight for female empowerment."