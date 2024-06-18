South Africa: Zahara's Husband Claims He's Still Paying Off the Late Singer's Hospital Bill

18 June 2024
Fame Frenzy (Cape Town)

Still dealing with the pain of Zahara's death, her husband Mpho Xaba recently told the Sunday World that he is paying off the singer's hospital bill.

The couple married in a traditional wedding ceremony shortly before the Afro-fusion star passed away last year.

Her family did not support Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mtukukana, and Mpho's marriage, resulting in him going for therapy because of their treatment towards him.

He also made the startling claim that he didn't know where his wife was buried. "I was completely sidelined on funeral arrangements. [They did] not consult me," he told the publication.

On the issue of her outstanding hospital bill, the businessman said, "I am still paying her hospital bill. Her total hospital bill is around R820,000. Fortunately, medical aid covered R712,000 of it. The rest I must pay for it."

According to the Sunday World, Zahara passed on after spending three months at a private hospital in Joburg. She was laid to rest in the Eastern Cape.

In related news, the South African reported that Zahara's family put the singer's valuables up for sale, including her coveted music awards.

This comes after they lost their bid to keep her Roodeport home. They had planned a benefit concert initially but failed to secure funds in time.

Briefly reported that her sisters Bandezwa and Lumka had used her phone to ask her friends and family for money.

This isn't the first incident of Zahara's sisters being embroiled in controversy. They reportedly splurged using her credit cards while the singer was on her deathbed.

