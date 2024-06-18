Rwanda: Africa's Path to Progress Lies in Solidarity

President Paul Kagame on Monday called upon African countries to collaborate in seeking solutions to challenges of the day, saying that no country is big enough to overcome its own challenges.

The hurdles that the continent is grappling with today are vast and complex, ranging from climate change and food insecurity to political instability and economic inequality. Yet, amidst these difficulties lies a powerful truth: no single African nation can achieve true prosperity in isolation. Our destinies are interwoven, and like stated by the President, our path forward lies in embracing solidarity.

For decades, a narrative of fragmentation has dominated the continent. We have been pitted against each other, competing for resources and influence. But this approach has yielded limited or no progress. It is time for a paradigm shift. Africa's future lies in collective action, in recognising that our success is a shared endeavor.

Imagine the power of a united Africa. Imagine a continent where nations collaborate on scientific research to combat food insecurity, where combined resources address the climate crisis, and where a unified voice on the global stage compels respect and fair trade practices. This is not a utopia, but a realistic path forward achievable through unwavering solidarity.

This unity requires Africa to speak with one voice on international issues. Whether advocating for fair trade practices or negotiating with international institutions, a united front strengthens our bargaining power and ensures African interests are heard loud and clear.

Pan-African initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) represent a powerful step towards continental economic integration. By dismantling trade barriers and facilitating free movement of goods, AfCFTA has the potential to unlock Africa's economic potential and create a thriving internal market.

However, for AfCFTA to truly flourish, a commitment to open borders is essential. Easing movement across African borders, through relaxed visa regimes and open skies policies that make air travel more affordable, will unlock the true potential of this initiative. Imagine an Africa where entrepreneurs can easily traverse borders to pursue business opportunities, students can readily access educational institutions across the continent, and tourists can explore the magnificent diversity Africa has to offer.

This call for solidarity is not a naive dream. It is a call to action, a reminder that we are stronger together. Let us embrace pan-African initiatives, dismantle unnecessary barriers, and create an environment where collaboration thrives.

By fostering unity and speaking with one voice, Africa can finally usher in a new era of progress and prosperity, leaving behind the narrative of fragmentation for a future etched in unity.