Rwanda: 'Building Strong Rwandan Families' - New Gender Minister Uwimana Outlines Priorities

Globally, family breakdown is becoming a major concern, exacerbated by various factors, such as social and economic distress, gender-based violence and other forms of abuse, which often lead to divorces, separations and disintegration, which affect the lives of many, especially children.

Recent studies show that worldwide, incidences of family breakdown increased greatly in the post-pandemic era, where more families are finding themselves disintegrated, disorganised or even malfunctioning, among other issues.

In Rwanda, divorce rates have been reported to be on rise in recent years, with multiple factors contributing to this trend, among the main reasons cited by those approaching courts being adultery, GBV and financial distress.

It is known that strong families and national development go hand-in-hand, because it simply starts in the family -stronger families build a stronger society and stronger country. The opposite is also true.

That is what will preoccupy Consolee Uwimana, the new Minister of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF), who was appointed to the docket by President Paul Kagame on June 12, in a mini-cabinet reshuffle, replacing Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, who was moved to the Ministry of Environment.

In an exclusive interview with The New Times, Uwimana, who is also the Vice Chairperson of the ruling party, Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi), said her focus will be building strong and resilient Rwandan families, in which children can feel safe and protected.

In her first interview after taking the oath of office, Uwimana outlined her priorities, coming into office at a time when there are many debates of several laws and policies affecting the family and society in general.

Reacting to her appointment

Still sitting in her current office as Vice Chairperson of RPF Inkotanyi, at the party headquarters in Rusororo sector, Gasabo district, Uwimana said that she received the news of her appointment well and immediately set forth to get to work.

"As cadres, we are trained to always be ready to serve when called upon. I am grateful for the trust given to me again by the President of the Republic, especially because among the more than 13 million Rwandans, there are many others who could be given this opportunity," Uwimana said.

Uwimana says that while the duties of the Minister are outlined, her focus will be strengthening the family which forms the core fabric of any progressive society, in terms of nurturing the norms and values imperative to the development of the nation, in children and youth.

"Regarding the new duties given to me, there are known, existing duties and responsibilities of the Ministry, which are outlined in the action plan and our political program as a nation. We are not reinventing anything new because the duties and responsibilities of MIGEPROF are clearly outlined,"

"However, my team and I will work together to ensure that various programs that benefit the Rwandan society are implemented in order to build strong and secure families. We will make sure we do this in the right way and in a timely manner," Uwimana said.

Open to debate

Many times, laws or policies related to family and individual rights trigger major debates, especially on social media. Earlier this year in March, Uwimana's predecessor tabled a draft law governing persons and family, which led to a social media storm.

Among several amendments, contentions were mainly around lowering the legal marriage age to 18, a move which many said would expose young people, especially girls, to marriage when they are essentially not ready for it.

The law, which was adopted by the Lower Chamber of Deputies on May 29, maintained the minimum legal age for marriage at 21 but added that a person with age of majority (18), but has not yet attained marriageable age, may apply, for reasonable grounds, to the civil registrar at District level the authorisation to get married.

The amendment riled many especially women activists who argued that lowering the legal age of marriage was counterproductive and will exacerbate already existing challenges marriages are grappling with.

Uwimana is not deterred by such pushbacks as she takes over the Gender docket, pointing out that such debates are also necessary.

"Such debates show us that Rwandans have understood their full rights and they can freely give their opinion on the formulation of laws and policies governing them,"

"These debates also help the Ministry to understand better what the public thinks about the different aspects of the law that are being introduced. The law can be interpreted in different ways, which is why it is important to have this feedback," Minister Uwimana says.

On the law governing persons and family in particular, Uwimana said there were different opinions based on culture and beliefs, which attracted differing opinions and they have a duty to explain more to the public why the amendments were made.

"What we will do as a Ministry is to continue to explain it to the people so that they can understand these changes,"

"The good thing is that the law is not the Bible, which is written in stone and cannot be amended. The law allows for the modification of some of its provisions, whenever they are found to be wrong or unnecessary," Uwimana said.

A call to serve

Born in 1971 in Ntaruka, in what used to be Commune Nkumba, in the current Burera district, Uwimana boasts of an illustrious business and political career, which saw her rise through the party ranks to become the RPF Inkotanyi vice chairperson.

The mother of six has held crucial roles in both private and public sectors, dating back to 1991, when she joined BACAR Bank upon graduation. She worked with the bank until 1994 when the Genocide against the Tutsi broke out.

After the Genocide against the Tutsi, she joined Bank Populaire du Rwanda (BPR), where she worked from 1998 to 2012, before she was appointed to the senate by President Kagame.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

From 2012 to 2020 she was in the Senate, where she served as a member and vice president of the Economic development and finance committee. She also led an ad hoc committee that was assigned to follow up on the challenges faced by historically marginalised groups.

Still in the Senate, she was entrusted with various responsibilities in the day-to-day work of the house, including management of the forums of members of the Parliament of Rwanda.

Uwimana served as the Secretary General of Rwanda Women Parliamentary Forum (FFRP) and as the vice president of Anti-Genocide Parliamentary Forum (AGPF).

During her time in the Senate, she represented African Parliamentarians Network against Corruption-Rwanda Chapter (APNAC-Rwanda) in APNAC-Africa and at the regional level and also led a committee in The Rwanda Parliamentarians' Network on Population and Development (RPRPD).

For Uwimana, leadership began at the grassroots, being fully involved in leadership in Katabaro, Kimisagara sector, where she lived during her time in BPR and her current sector of Kibagabaga, where she is a member of the family committee in Akintwali village and plays an advisory role.

At the party level, she was a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) from 2014 to 2018, where she was the Commissioner for Agriculture.

She is currently the Vice Chairperson of the RPF-Inkotanyi, a position she has held since April last year and will maintain along with her new position.