Tanzania: Adhere to Moral Principles - PM

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has reminded Tanzanians on the pressing need to adhere to moral principles.

Speaking during Eid ElAdha baraza held at national level in Dar es Salaam on Monday, the Prime Minister said adhering to moral principles assists people in distinguishing between right and wrong and guiding them toward being upright citizens.

The Premier equally urged the general public to ensure that the youth embrace national customs, traditions and cultures.

He called on Tanzanians to actively bear the responsibility of upbringing children, a task that starts at family level, to avoid moral decay in the country.

Meanwhile, he called on Tanzanians to continue upholding peace, love, unity, solidarity and compassion, including refraining from acts of violence, oppression and disruption of peace.

"I would like to thank you and all religious denominations for continuing to pray for our country's peace, solidarity and stability.

The peace we have is a catalyst in achieving social, political and economic development," said Mr Majaliwa.

Mr Majaliwa commended the Muslim Council of Tanzania (BAKWATA) for proper planning and coordination of Hajj pilgrimage activities for Tanzanian pilgrims, assuring that the government will continue to provide close cooperation to enable Muslims to fulfil the important pillar of the religion.

There are five key practices that all Muslims are obligated to fulfil throughout their lifetime. These practices are referred to as pillars because they form the foundation of Muslim life.

The five pillars of Islam are Shahada, Salah, Zakat, Sawm, and Hajj. He also called on BAKWATA to scrunitise the integrity of all institutions that send Muslims on the pilgrimage, just as they coordinate the pilgrims themselves.

BAKWATA Secretary General, Alhaj Nuhu Mruma urged Muslims and Tanzanians in general to continue forging unity irrespective of religious inclinations in order to continue protecting and maintaining peace.

He said without peace worshippers cannot have the opportunity to pray, including engaging in development activities.

Alhaj Mruma also urged Muslims to continue taking care of the environment as the BAKWATA expects to launch a tree planting programme on June 20, 2024 as all religions call for practices to conserve and protect the environment.

Furthermore, he called on Muslims across the country to participate in elections, whether as candidates or voters, as it is their fundamental constitutional right, urging them to turn out in large numbers when the voter registration process begins.

Moreover, Alhaj Mruma emphasised the importance of good and proper upbringing of children to maintain a righteous generation.

"By putting these acts into practice, we believe it will lead to the creation of a good generation that will build a strong nation, trustworthy and incorruptible people who care about the rights of others," he said.

Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is a major holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide for three to four days.

The three-day holiday of Eidal-Adha commemorates the story in the Quran of God appearing to Ibrahim, or Abraham, in a dream and commanding him to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience.