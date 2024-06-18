Ethiopia: Media, General Public Urged to Intensify Support for Swift Completion GERD

18 June 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) organized a consultation forum on the role of media in accelerating the construction of the dam in connection with the 13th year anniversary of the dam's commencement.

Speaking on the occasion, Director-General of the Office, Aregawi Berhe commended media institutions in the country for their ongoing contribution in creating awareness about GERD.

Noting that the GERD is being built with a view to ensuring economic sovereignty, he called up on the media and general public to continue their support until the construction of the dam is fully completed.

Thanks to the public's enthusiastic involvement including Ethiopians in the diaspora and the government's steadfast dedication and assistance, GERD's construction has progressed to 96 percent,he siad.

He also mentioned about the ongoing activities aimed at enhancing environmental protection and green development around the dam.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.