Algeria: President Tebboune Performs Eid Al-Adha Prayer in Jamaa Al-Jazair

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Sunday morning performed Eid al-Adha prayer, in an atmosphere of piety and serenity, in Jamaa al-Jazair mosque of Algiers.

Senior State officials, members of the government and representatives of Arab and Muslim diplomatic corps accredited to Algeria, as well as several worshippers also performed the prayer of Eid al-Fitr in this religious and civilizational building.

In his two sermons, the rector of Jamaa al-Jazair Mosque, Sheikh Mohamed Maamoun Al Kacimi Al Hoceini, put forward the virtues of Hajj (pilgrimage) and its high significance, stressing the purpose of Eid al-Adha and what this holy day implies in terms of sacrifice, devotion and enshrinement of the Sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him).

Sheikh Mohamed Maamoun Al Kacimi Al Hoceini stressed what is happening in the Land of Prophets, the barbaric aggression against the Palestinian people and their rights by the "Zionist occupation," adding however that there is still hope for the Palestinian people to recover their legitimate rights "thanks to the resistance of this valiant people."

He added that the people and government of Algeria are sympathetic to the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people, stressing that our country believes in the justness of the Palestinian cause.

Underlining Algeria's role in bringing together and unifying the Palestinian factions, the rector of Jamaa al-Jazair Mosque said that our country, under the leadership of the president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, continues to defend this just cause in all international fora.

At the end of the sermon, Sheikh Mohamed Maamoun Al Kacimi Al Hoceini emphasized the importance of forgiveness, reconciliation and strengthening the ties of kinship and brotherhood.

After the prayer of Eid al-Adha, the president of the Republic exchanged wishes with senior State officials, members of the government and representatives of the Arab and Muslim diplomatic corps accredited to Algeria.