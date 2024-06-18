Zimbabwe: ZACC Secures Evidence Against Ex-Con Chivayo, Chimombe in Murky ZEC Deal - Says There Are No Sacred Cows

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has said it has evidence against controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his colleagues Mike Chimombe, and Moses Mpofu calling on them to present themselves for interrogation.

This follows the leaking of audio recordings implicating the three in corrupt dealings.

The leaked audio, along with a complaint letter reportedly authored by Chimombe and Mpofu to a South African company REN-form revealed how the trio secured a tender with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The three Zanu PF supporters were granted a tender by ZEC to supply election material for last year's elections.

Speaking to journalists at the swearing-in ceremony of High Court judges, ZACC chairman Reza indicated that they had been expecting the three individuals to come forward since issuing a statement on Saturday.

He warned that if they do not voluntarily appear, ZACC will take further action to ensure their cooperation.

"We know they have their rights but we have our time limit. If they don't come we will go after them," he said.

Reza emphasized that the leaked materials provided substantial grounds for investigation, prompting ZACC to actively pursue the case.

ZACC had faced criticism over turning a blind eye after the leaked audio.

He reassured the public that ZACC is collecting evidence, which will be used for potential court proceedings.

"But when the document was circulated and audio came out there was substance from which we could commence investigations and that's what we did.

"So our investigators are in the process of checking what they found so far. But I can tell you now called these three gentlemen that we have certain documents which we will present to them. I hope I'm not prejudicing investigations but I want Zimbabwe to know that we have not been sitting on this investigation," he said.

Reza said his commission would not spare anyone despite their political affiliation.

"Zimbabwe should know that ZACC is not toothless. President Emmerson Mnangagwa said there are no sacred cows. I want Zimbabweans to know that there are no sacred cows in the fight against corruption and that is the stance we have taken as ZACC.

"We have collected facts and if everything goes according to plan, we will use these in court," he said.