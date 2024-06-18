Zimbabwe: Judicial Services Commission Eyes Improved Efficiency As Ten High Court Judges Are Sworn in

The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has said it is now expecting improvements in service delivery following the appointment of ten new judges of the High Court.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week appointed ten judges of the High Court and one judge of the Administrative Court who were all sworn in on Monday.

Another High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze, was elevated to the position of deputy judge president and was also sworn in at the ceremony.

Mawadze will deputise Judge President Mary Zimba-Dube.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, JSC secretary Walter Chikwanha said the new appointments will enable improved performance of the upper court.

"The appointment of deputy judge president is very important because we have realised over the years that the High Court is decentralising and hence needed some assistance hence he will assist the Judge President to run the affairs of the court.

"We are happy with the addition since we have shortages of judges in provinces like Bulawayo and we are hopeful that the Chief Justice and the Judge President of the High Court will deploy these judges accordingly," he said.

Mawadze was the first to take the oath.

Justice Maxwell Kaitano is the new Administrative Court Judge following the retirement of Justice Herbert Mandeya.

The new members of the High Court bench are Faith Mushure, Ngoni Nduna, Regis Demure, Philipa Phillips, Gibson Mandaza, Joel Mambara, Naison Chivhayo, Vivian Ndlovu, Sijabuliso Siziba and Mpokiseng Dube.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi concurred with Chikwanha.

"We are very happy that His Excellency (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) has approved these appointments.

"It will help a lot in accessing justice.

"Cases were taking too long to conclude but with the coming in of these judges it means they will be expedited and justice will be done efficiently," he said.

Ziyambi commended the JSC for ensuring that there is gender equality in the judiciary system.