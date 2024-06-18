Rwanda: RwandAir Cargo Expands Its Network to Dubai and Djibouti

Kigali, Rwanda — RwandAir Cargo is launching new services to Dubai and Djibouti, both operated by its dedicated freighter B738SF. The expansion is part of the airline's mission to connect Africa and the world, it said on June 10.

The new routes will increase RwandAir's cargo network to seven destinations and support their continued expansion of freighter offerings across Africa and the Middle East.

Yvonne Makolo, CEO of RwandAir: "The added destinations will support efficient and reliable connections for business and provide significant opportunities for enhanced trade between Rwanda, the UAE, Djibouti, and the rest of the continent.

As a landlocked nation, we recognize the importance of air freight in Rwanda's economic growth across Africa and beyond."

"Our geographic location at the heart of Africa enables us to connect every part of the continent, and we eagerly anticipate expanding this connectivity even further."

The addition of Dubai World Central Airport (DWC) marks RwandAir's second cargo destination in the United Arab Emirates after Sharjah. The first flight departed from Kigali today.

RwandAir Cargo will also begin dedicated freighter service to Djibouti, connecting via Dubai World Central and Sharjah starting June 17, 2024. Flights will operate twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays, respectively.

Bosco Gakwaya, Director of RwandAir Cargo Services: "Our expansion to Dubai and Djibouti strengthens RwandAir Cargo's role as a key trade facilitator on the African continent and is well aligned with the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), transforming Kigali into a regional cargo hub."

RwandAir is a vital component of Rwanda's economy, facilitating the transportation of fresh produce, medical supplies, and other essential goods to connect and drive the diverse and growing economy of the country and continent. The new destinations will increase their market reach and allow them to offer cargo services to a wider range of businesses and consumers.