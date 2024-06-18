Namibia: Revenue Agency Extends Deadline for Companies, Individuals to Get Tax Certificates

18 June 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) has decided that the current process for obtaining a tax certificate of good standing will remain in effect until 31 March 2025.

According to Namra acting spokesperson Victor Musiwa, the new guidelines for acquiring a tax certificate of good standing were originally scheduled to take effect on 1 June 2024.

"However, we have extended the transition period to 31 March 2025 with the new guidelines coming into effect on 1 April 2025," says Musiwa.

This extension aims to provide a smoother transition for taxpayers with existing payment arrangements.

"Taxpayers with payment plans can continue to obtain a certificate of good standing under the current procedures," Musiwa says.

Taxpayers who fail to comply with their ITAS-recorded payment arrangements will only be issued a certificate of good standing upon paying 20% of the capital balance.

"These measures are intended to simplify administration and encourage overall tax compliance," Musiwa says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.