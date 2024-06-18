Namibia: Revenue Agency Extends Deadline for Companies, Individuals to Get Tax Certificates

The Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) has decided that the current process for obtaining a tax certificate of good standing will remain in effect until 31 March 2025.

According to Namra acting spokesperson Victor Musiwa, the new guidelines for acquiring a tax certificate of good standing were originally scheduled to take effect on 1 June 2024.

"However, we have extended the transition period to 31 March 2025 with the new guidelines coming into effect on 1 April 2025," says Musiwa.

This extension aims to provide a smoother transition for taxpayers with existing payment arrangements.

"Taxpayers with payment plans can continue to obtain a certificate of good standing under the current procedures," Musiwa says.

Taxpayers who fail to comply with their ITAS-recorded payment arrangements will only be issued a certificate of good standing upon paying 20% of the capital balance.

"These measures are intended to simplify administration and encourage overall tax compliance," Musiwa says.