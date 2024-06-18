Africa: PP VP Emphasizes Africa, Latin America's Broader Representation

ADDIS ABABA — Africa and Latin America should have better representation in international institutions so that their voices can be heard, the Prosperity Party Vice President said.

Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party Vice President Adem Farah made the above remark on Sunday at the BRICS countries' political parties' international forum in Vladivostok Russia.

Addressing the gathering, Adem expressed belief that BRICS will help to build a new world order. "Our party understands the potential of BRICS in the international arena, and that the party follows what BRICS is doing."

He explained that the forum will be more helpful for the creation of a multipolar world order.

Adem also called for the creation of financial and economic ties that contribute to the development of economic relations.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Ethiopian delegation met with Liu Jinchao, Minister of International Affairs of the Communist Party of China.

Adem, who is also Head of the Democracy System Building Coordination Center with the Rank of Deputy Prime Minister, stated China is Ethiopia's strong development ally.

He expressed gratitude for China for its unwavering support in challenges that Ethiopia has faced at various times. "The political friendship between the two countries will continue to be strengthened."

The vice president also thanked the Chinese Communist Party and the government for their support in making Ethiopia's diplomatic effort to become a BRICS member country with a high role in the field of diplomacy.

Ethiopia will work to take its strategic partnership with China to a higher level and invited Chinese Communist Party leaders including Liu Jinchao to visit Ethiopia, he remarked.

Liu Jinchao, on his part, conveyed his congratulatory message to Ethiopia for becoming a BRICS member and stated that China will continue to strengthen its long-standing relationship and cooperation with Ethiopia.

"Since Ethiopia is the center of the African Union, China has the desire to utilize the former as a gateway in its cooperation with the African continent.

The two countries also expressed desire to strengthen the party-to-party relationship through experience exchange, training programs and capacity building.

"China will work to increase the bilateral relations in terms of trade and investment. The Addis Ababa-Djibouti railway line, which was built with the cooperation of the Belt and Road Initiative, is an example of the robust relations."

Subsequently, Liu Jianchao extended an invitation to the Ethiopian delegation to participate in the China-Africa Forum, which is scheduled to take place in October 2024.

By the same token, Adem also discussed with Andrey Klimov, Deputy Secretary of the General Assembly of the United Russia Party.

On their discussion, he noted that Ethiopia and Russia will increase their people-to-people and government-to-government level relations. He tanked Russia government and the United Russia Party which are voiced to Ethiopia being member of BRICS+ family, whilst it is a big progress in diplomatic effort.

"There is a need to create enabled environment to export Ethiopian agricultural commodities such as coffee, vegetables, and fruits, sesame, and different cereals to Russia," Adem elaborated.