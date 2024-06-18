Namibia: Amushelelo to Brief Parliament On Unemployment Fund

The parliamentary committee on constitutional and legal affairs has invited fraud accused cum social activist and politician Michael Amushelelo to a consultative meeting at parliament on Thursday.

The meeting seeks clarification on the requirements and expectations of a petition submitted in March for a protest about unemployment.

Amushelelo submitted a petition on Independence Day, demanding that parliament establish an unemployment fund similar to the one for veterans.

"It gives veterans the right to enjoy, eat and chop taxpayer's money without any impunity," says Amushelelo.

He also demands that, after the establishment of the unemployment fund, all unemployed Namibians must receive a monthly social grant adequate for the maintenance of a decent living.

"We demand that after the establishment of the unemployment fund, all unemployed people must be paid a sum of N$250 000.00 to implement various projects of their choice," he says.

According to Amushelelo, over 1,6 million people live in poverty and the majority of them are the previously disadvantaged.

"We have over 1,2 million unemployed Namibians, of which majority are young previously disadvantaged native black Namibians" Amushelelo says.