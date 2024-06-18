Ethiopia: Premier Abiy's Visit Instrumental in Ethio-Korea Ties

ADDIS ABABA- South Korea's Ambassador to Ethiopia Jung Kang said that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's recent visit to Seoul will further solidify the deep-rooted relationship between the two nations.

Ambassador Jung Kang emphasized that his country's development cooperation with Ethiopia will continue to be strengthened.

Reflecting on the longstanding and historic Ethiopia-Republic of Korea relations and cooperation in various fields, the ambassador expressed confidence in the continued growth of their partnership.

During his recent visit to Seoul, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia solidified the deep-rooted relationship between the two nations, further expanding their cooperation in politics, economy, and development, the Korean diplomat said.

Ambassador Jung Kang underscored that their partnership is expanding into other areas of cooperation as well.

During Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's visit to the Republic of Korea with his delegation, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ethiopian Federal Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Republic of Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.

Additionally, the ambassador recalled the signing of a 1 billion USD financial framework agreement for projects to be implemented in the next four years in Ethiopia. Ambassador Jung Kang expressed his belief that this agreement will elevate the relationship between the two countries.

Ambassador Jung Kang emphasized that the financial framework agreement signed by the two countries will be instrumental in Ethiopia's efforts to build a resilient economy and ensure prosperity.

He confirmed that he will work closely with the Ethiopian government for the successful implementation of these agreements.