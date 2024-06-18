Ethiopia Amasses 209 Mln USD From Coffee Export in 1 Month

ADDIS ABABA — Some 209 million USD was secured from coffee export in a month alone, the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority (ECTA) revealed.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), ECTA Public Relations and Chief Communication Officer Shalemariam Gebremedhin stated that the stated amount was gained from over 43,481 tons of coffee export in last May.

During the past 11 months, over 252,466.98 tone of coffee was exported and the nation has gained 1,208,073,000 USD in return.

Compared with the past three consecutive years, the export performance is said to register upsurge. Besides the emphasis given by the government, the active participation of farmers, suppliers, exporters and other key actors in the coffee sector have contributed to the growing performance.

Highlighting activities that the Authority has been undertaking to enhance productivity and address challenges related to market, Shalemariam noted that promising results have been gained in creating smooth purchasing system.

"The fact that the marketing opportunities have been varied, it has contributed to address the sector's challenges."

The price of more than 80 to 90% of the export coffee is being set by suppliers and exporters. Hence, the direct market linkage created few years back, not only allowed to increase quantity but it had also played vital role in ensuring quality in the coffee sector," the officer stressed.

With regard to expanding market destinations, Shalemariam mentioned that the ECTA has put in place various strategies in sustaining the already existing market destinations as well as exploring new ones. Thus, it has explored new destinations including China, UAE, Taiwan, Japan and Sudan, among others.

Similar efforts have been exerted in maintaining the existing market destinations, promoting Ethiopian coffee through taking part on international exhibitions, as well as in coffee cup of excellence. Moreover, the authority will continue providing follow up and support on coffee exporters and closely work with state bureaus and concerned institutions, he remarked.