Ethiopia: No Ego and Compromise - in African Women Inclusion in Peace and Dialogue

In the process of understanding, solving and forecasting on various issues of human interest, theories and principles are needed to frame subjects in a certain way and mirror them scientifically and with common share of knowledge and experience. In this regard Kivunja said, "Theory is a set of assumptions or predictions about something you think will happen based on the existing evidence and that can be tested to see if those outcomes turn out to be true." (2018, p. 46).

On the bases of this justification, African theoreticians suggest perspectives to be applied as frameworks when dealing with gender related issues. Among these approaches Obioma Nneameka (2004) had proposed Nego Feminism as an appropriate philosophy to the field. This theory was scholarly debated and accepted as a frame after the thorough deal and analysis of the socio-cultural, political, economic and religious real background of the peoples' of Africa.

The theory raises concepts to be considered in the tenet of gender equality at all shares. The idea of 'No Ego or No Self and compromise' is among the focused concerns which are identified to be relevant principles in the process of women participation in peace and active dialogue creation.

Since the skeleton of all philosophies of African Feminism is the necessity of cooperation, togetherness, tolerance, negotiation and complementarity of females with males, approaches of African type are made with this umbrella.

The raised models focuses and core clues that this article drew out are sympathy, skill of persuading the man to come to compromise and the willingness of the woman to give up for compromise. These arguments are discussed with reference to the African and Ethiopian practical experiences under.

No ego or no self is the leading perspective that Nneameka believed to be a principle for preserving African women gender equality.

In the context of this theory, the woman should not be selfish or self-centered. The theoretician said that the woman should think and care about others over her own interest. She should show sympathy and prioritize other's needs. The logic is the sympathy of the woman can recall respect, care, concern and sympathy of others back to her even more than her sacrifices. This is a very important experience to be adopted by African women in alleviating the current tensions and grievances between women and men and even across ethnicities and communities for a lasting peace in the continent.

As it is tangibly experienced, the continent is passing through lots of clashes, displacements, frustrations, poverty, sexual violence and many more humiliations. In such critical contexts including women in institutions, decision making positions and various associations and committees are very significant to address the problem and to solve it meaningfully.

In his opening remark at a conference held once on women and democracy, Antonio G. underlined that "women's leadership and decision making is not a favor to women ... it is essential to peace and progress for all. Women not only have the right to participate meaningfully in efforts to achieve peace but also that peace is more easily reached and lasts longer when women react to the table."

Various studies showed that massive sexual abuses and criminals recording countries of Africa are characterized by male dominated sectors. Nigeria has been portraying gender based violence as a political means by the terrorist, Boko Haram. If women did equally take decision making positions in peace and get included in security related jobs, the thorny will not be and continue to be horrific to such a massive degree.

In Ethiopia, according to Filson Abdulahi, the former Ethiopia's Minister for Women, Children and Youth, the process of conciliation and peace between Oromo and Somali ethnic groups was successful with the active engagement of females and youths at large.

The second relevant point for this article which is taken from the principle of compromise is sympathy. As the theory underlined, African women should be very smart, cautious, contextual and systematic to convince their men to give up their valuable things for the sake of cooperation and a peaceful environment with their women in turn. This principle is highly dependent on the skill of the women. That is her efficacy of understanding, predicting, and applying the appropriate approaching mechanism is relevant for the success of the process.

Filson Abdulahi was one of the panelists involved in a conference on women leadership in peace and democracy. She was asked to share the county's experience on women's role in the peace making process. She started saying that, "we had an engagement with the government and other political parties regarding women's inclusion. When we ask them 'where are the women' ...they asked us back 'where are the women'." She elaborated the inquiry by showing how her team did take the space for taking the initiative of capacity building for girls and women for taking political positions. She said, "there are trained, educated and skilled women, we, then focused on capacity building. There are energized women who have the potential to take positions in Ethiopia."

Fauziya Abdi Ali, Chair of Sisters without Borders, had also shared other African countries' practices. According to her, to bring peace and increase the participation of women in dialogue, policy formulations and implementations that confirm women inclusion are more needed these days than ever before to tackle tensions in the continent. In addition to that, transformative social construction is the most important factor to be looked at. She showed the data that demonstrate the lowest number of women in positions that work on peace and democracy, which in turn impact the nation negatively -to stay in controversies and underdevelopment.

The third theme that is taken from the theory is the willingness of the woman to leave her own valuable point of view or material to the man for the purpose of cooperation and meaningful association. Nneameka stresses that in the course of compromise, the woman should be very smart in balancing and judging the future before giving up her values. In doing so, she needs to be patient, a good listener, predictor, and care-giver and see things beyond herself and her current context too. This viewpoint is very important in the process of peace and dialogue to foster development and modern nations on the continent.

When women are included in very sensitive and debatable issues like peace and dialogue, the smartness, activeness and the sympathetic nature of them can contribute more for its success. Since women are more nearer to the society than men, including them did mean enriching the society too. Moreover, their inclusion does show the share of the community by half percent. Women inclusion by itself could not be the only measure. Because of patriarchy and untransformed sociocultural reality, women could be frustrated to express their inside openly. They could fear to avail themselves on those hot issues. The two above mentioned women leaders were asked how fear could be avoided and women can come to dialogue.

Fauziya explained her reflections based on the analysis she had made in some Horn of African countries. Mentioning that the social contract itself has a problem she said "but we can use the problem as an opportunity. For example, there is a saying that 'weal up for peace not for conflict.' Such values can help to create peace." As to her, women could fear to express their mind because of weak institutions; security problems and then, social exclusions will follow their words. But, she advises, to take up the fears, saying that women should understand their rights and obligations clearly. She asks the social contract to be in line with her rights. Second, the woman is responsible for the betterment of her future life. Better life is possible when she participates actively on such issues. The third one she underlined is the importance of collective transformation.

Filson also shared her experience of Ethiopia as sharing ideas and participating accordingly is very important. In the process of peacemaking, speaking out for negotiation is very important because she said 'being muted kills oneself inside' thus; for successful dialogue and peaceful destiny, women need to be good at listening and respecting others' values and react in a way benefitting the mass.

The closing is African women and men interaction is a very typical aspect that should be approached as per its own nature. Men are not rivals. Women are not created to serve too. The continent has valuable assets, cultures, religions and a certain type of interactions which are dependent on respect and value. Thus, we can use this as an opportunity to solve our tensions and poverty through committed policies and implementation. The inclusion of women should not be the only concern of females but the assignment of males too for inclusive and pertinent transformation and prosperity that we are about.

BY MEKDES TAYE (PhD)

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 18 JUNE 2024