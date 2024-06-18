Namibia: Central Bank, DBN Join Forces

18 June 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Bank of Namibia and the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) have partnered up to drive economic development.

The two banks signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday in what they called a commitment to fostering economic growth and sustainable development.

"By leveraging our combined resources and expertise, we aim to create a robust financial ecosystem that supports innovative projects, empowers small and medium enterprises and drives inclusive economic progress," says DBN chief executive John Steytler.

The MoU outlines a framework for collaboration on initiatives that promote economic growth, including sharing data, conducting joint research and organising economic seminars.

Central bank deputy governor Leonie Dunn says that through the MoU, the entities are working towards addressing developmental challenges in Namibia.

"Our collaboration embodies the spirit of unity and progress, as we leverage our combined expertise to strengthen the resilience of our economy and deliver meaningful impact," says Dunn.

The agreement will be effective for three years.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.