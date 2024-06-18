Uganda: UPDF Releases List of Successful Recruits

The UPDF has the list of successful applicants wishing to join the Ugandan army.

According to the list, a total of 243,000 applicants turned up, with 197,000 applications accepted before further screening which left 140,000 citizens vying for the 9,627 available uniforms in the infantry forces.

According to the UPDF, the recruitment exercise will be conducted in 10 zones across the country, covering all 135 districts and 11 cities.

The quotas for potential recruits are computed based on the proportion of the population of each district/city, with the Eastern and Western regions dominating the applications.

"We are pleased with the response from the public, especially from the Eastern and Western regions," said Col Deo AkiiKi, Deputy Defence Public Information Officer.

"However, we note that the Central region had a poor turnout. We urge all eligible candidates to take advantage of this opportunity to serve in the UPDF."

To be eligible, candidates must be citizens of Uganda, between 18-22 years old, with a minimum education standard of S.4 (UCE) and must have passed English and Mathematics. They must also be medically fit, disciplined, and have no criminal record.

The UPDF leadership has called upon all eligible candidates to take advantage of this opportunity to serve in the UPDF, emphasizing that patriotism, nationalism, and Pan-Africanism are the basis of their service to all.

"We are looking for candidates who are committed to serving their country and upholding the values of the UPDF," said Col. Akiiki.

"We wish those who will succeed in this exercise good luck in their military careers."

The list of successful applicants will be published on district/city notice boards, informing shortlisted applicants to appear at designated recruitment centers for final interviews.