Uganda: Illegal Power Connection Fees for Nankabirwa

18 June 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa has cautioned Ugandans against paying illegal fees for power extension in their villages. About 57.2 % of people in urban areas and 10% in rural areas have access to electricity in Uganda.

As a result, several people especially in rural areas have resorted to brokers to extend power in their communities. In Bukeeka Parish, Katikamu sub-county located in Luwero district residents resorted to mobilizing 700,000 shillings per household to extend power lines to their villages and homes.

Livingstone Luzinda a resident of Kande Village says that as a village they tried to apply for power extension through the Rural Electricity Agency but this failed. Luzinda adds that someone from UMEME approached them with a proposal that they pay 22 million shillings which local leadership divided among all households and came up with 700,000 shillings as a contribution by each to extend power line in the village.

However, the costs were high and they petitioned Deputy Secretary General Rosemary Namayanja, born in the village, for help

