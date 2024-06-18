Uganda: Illegal Power Connection Fees for Nankabirwa

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa has cautioned Ugandans against paying illegal fees for power extension in their villages. About 57.2 % of people in urban areas and 10% in rural areas have access to electricity in Uganda.

As a result, several people especially in rural areas have resorted to brokers to extend power in their communities. In Bukeeka Parish, Katikamu sub-county located in Luwero district residents resorted to mobilizing 700,000 shillings per household to extend power lines to their villages and homes.

Livingstone Luzinda a resident of Kande Village says that as a village they tried to apply for power extension through the Rural Electricity Agency but this failed. Luzinda adds that someone from UMEME approached them with a proposal that they pay 22 million shillings which local leadership divided among all households and came up with 700,000 shillings as a contribution by each to extend power line in the village.

However, the costs were high and they petitioned Deputy Secretary General Rosemary Namayanja, born in the village, for help