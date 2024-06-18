Eritrea: Monetary Support to Families of Martyrs

18 June 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa — Government employees in the Afabet sub-zone have extended 84 thousand Nakfa in support to 14 disadvantaged families of martyrs.

Commending the support provided by Government employees in the sub-zone every year, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed-Nur, administrator of the sub-zone, called on others to follow this noble example.

Mr. Saleh Jabir, secretary of the PFDJ in the sub-zone, noted that 20 June is commemorated every year with popular campaigns and support to families of martyrs, calling for the continuity of these activities.

Additionally, a 10 km walkathon program involving staff members of line ministries, Defense Forces, and others was organized in the Afabet sub-zone. The program was arranged by the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the sub-zone.

