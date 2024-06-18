Tanzania: Z'bar Vows More Reforms to Woo Investors

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar First Vice-President, Othman Masoud Othman on Monday reiterated government's commitment to improving business environment to enable foreign investors to expand their operations in the country.

The First Vice-President made the statement when gracing the 10th anniversary of the Golden Tulip Hotels - Africa here in the Isles.

"The government stays committed to implementing reforms with a focus on legislation, incentives and infrastructures to attract foreign investments. Our aim is to make Zanzibar the best country for investment and as tourists' destination," Mr Othman said.

He told the gathering at the event coloured by acrobatic and music entertainments at the 'Golden Tulip Hotel- Airport Zanzibar that the Isles has still many untold interesting stories and heritage sites that could be used to attract more visitors to learn about the country.

In the course, he challenged the Golden Tulip Hotel -Africa to expand their business in Africa, particularly choosing the Isles, where there are still opportunities to invest in hotels to meet the growing demand.

Mr Alain Sebah, President of the Golden Tulip HotelsAfrica said: "We are happy to have this gathering in Zanzibar as one of our best performing hotels.

We appreciate the existing collaboration with the government which has been improving the business environment." He explained that it wasn't easy to establish the hotel in Zanzibar, but through determination and hard work of the late Mohamed Raza, the Golden Tulip Hotel Zanzibar stands with admirable services.

"We recognise the contributions made by local and foreign investors on the development of Zanzibar. There is a lot being done by the government to continue making Zanzibar attractive for investors and tourists," Zanzibar Minister for Tourism and Heritage Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga said at the event.

Mr Hassan Mohammed Raza, owner of the Golden Tulip Hotel- Zanzibar, thanked the government and the Golden Tulip brand owners for supporting the development of the hotel in Zanzibar and that plans were underway to expand it.