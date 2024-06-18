Zambia: 'Jay Jay Abduction Fake!'

Member of Parliament for Petauke Central Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda hatched the plot of his alleged abduction in a futile attempt to discredit the Government.

Chief Government Spokesperson and Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa charged that all those who were complicit in the alleged abduction of Mr Banda would face the full wrath of the law.

Addressing the media in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Mweetwa said that anyone who was involved whether genuine, or politically manufactured in order to put the Government in bad light would pay the price.