Keetmanshoop — A 26-year-old Tanzanian national was expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court yesterday after he was reportedly found in possession of cannabis worth over N$800 000.

Namibian Police's crime investigations coordinator for //Kharas, Nikodemus Mbango in a crime report on Sunday said the suspect was arrested on Sunday around 12h05 at the Keetmanshoop police roadblock.

According to Mbango, the police received information from an informant that the suspect, a foreign national is about to board a minibus to Windhoek from the Dawid Thomas service station.

"The suspect was put under surveillance up to the police roadblock, where the bus he was travelling in was pulled off and searched. The police found 16 parcels of cannabis in the suspect's bags and the drugs were seized," added the commissioner.

The drugs weighed 16.625 kg and are valued at N$831 250.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after he was involved in an accident outside Rosh Pinah in the //Kharas region on Saturday.

Mbango said the deceased was identified as Nantinda Tomas. His next of kin have been informed of his death.

Mbango said Tomas' lifeless body was found by a community member around 11h14 on Saturday along the Rosh Pinah-Oranjemund road.

Tomas had been driving from Rosh Pinah towards Oranjemund, and about 30 kilometres outside Rosh Pinah, the vehicle overturned.

"After the accident, the deceased walked about 800 metres from where the accident happened, and that is where he was found hanging with a belt around his neck from a road marking sign. It is further alleged that the deceased got the vehicle from his colleague, who is also not the owner of the said vehicle. It is suspected that he might have feared explaining the accident to the owner," Mbango added.

The deceased's body was transported to Keetmanshoop for a post-mortem to be conducted. -Nampa